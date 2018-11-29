× Missing 13-Year-Old Girl From North Carolina Found In Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. (KFOR) — A missing 13-year-old girl from North Carolina was found safe in Oklahoma.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, special agents and task force officers with the FBI Oklahoma City office, found Aubrey Acree in Checotah, Oklahoma, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

Jacob Gardea, 23, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested and faces charges from the state of North Carolina for abduction of a child. He may face additional charges.

Acree’s family has been notified and she will return to them in North Carolina.

Acree was reported missing on November 26 by her mother.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina issued a statement about Aubrey’s recovery on their Facebook page.