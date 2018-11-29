Peyton Holt Breaks Mold Of Greenwood QBs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - Rick Jones could be accused of having a cloning device when it comes to Greenwood quarterbacks through the years.

They may not all look the same but their play certainly does.

That trend has changed this year as Peyton Holt isn't the normal drop back passer for the Bulldogs. Instead, the senior is a dual threat weapon that is giving defenses nightmares.

"If we make a call that's not very good, he has the ability to make somebody miss, make a play when it's not there," Jones said of Holt. "Sort of ad lib and be creative with what he does."

What he does is make big plays.

Holt has accounted for 3,537 total yards on offense, 2,752 coming through the air, and 39 touchdowns.

"As long as he's up right, they feel like they've got a chance to win," Benton coach Brad Harris said. "He's that kind of player. If he's on the field, his value to the team and everything is huge."

"We've put in a lot of work watching film and individually I've being doing a lot of drills for throwing and watching film for my reads so I think I've improved," Holt said. "Offense, receivers and linemen have improved a lot so I think we're really clicking right now."

With the type of season he's had up to this point, it's hard to believe this is the first year behind center for Holt. Then again, it's not hard to believe at all.

Last season as a receiver, Holt led the Bulldogs with 103 catches for more than 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"To make the switch from receiver to quarterback is very hard," Greenwood running backer Hunter Wilkinson said. "I think he developed very quick and he's the guy I can trust."

Holt hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in the 6A championship game last season, a blowout win for the Bulldogs, and now he'll try to have an even bigger impact on the title game on Saturday.

"Really just go out there and do my thing, do our thing and take care of business," Holt said.

Holt and Greenwood take on Benton at noon on Saturday inside Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.