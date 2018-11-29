× Sallisaw Native Agrees To Become Texas Tech Head Coach

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KFSM) – Rumor started flying as soon as Kliff Kingsbury was ousted as the Texas Tech head coach, Matt Wells immediately became a candidate.

Now it looks like the Utah State coach is headed for west Texas.

According to multiple outlets, including FootballScoop.com, Wells is expected to inform his team on Thursday night that he is leaving to take over the Red Raiders Program. Wells was named the Mountain West Conference coach of the year this season following a 10-2 run and had the Aggies ranked in the top-25 prior to last week’s loss to Boise State.

Wells was a standout quarterback and graduated at Sallisaw in the early 1990s and then played at Utah State from 1993-96. As a head coach, Wells went 44-34 with the Aggies and won nine games or more in three different seasons.

Following his playing career, Wells was an assistant for 15 seasons before he became a head coach. He had stops at Navy, Tulsa, New Mexico, Louisville and Utah State.