WATCH: Warm Today, Storms Tomorrow

Southerly winds will usher in warmer temperatures and more moisture today, resulting in above-normal temperatures. However, a system quickly moves in from the west tomorrow. The conditions in the atmosphere are ripe for severe storms tomorrow evening and night.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 60s and reach near 70 degrees.

Southerly winds will increase moisture in the atmosphere, giving us a small chance for a stray shower today.

More rain is likely for tomorrow along with severe storms. We're in a Level 3 out of 5 risk for the River Valley, and Level 2 out of 5 risk for Northwest Arkansas. Concerns are hail, strong winds, and a non-zero tornado threat.

-Sabrina