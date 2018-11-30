× Fayetteville Woman Admits To Role In 2015 Murder

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman admitted to prosecutors to her role in the torture and killing of a woman in 2015.

Desire Treat, 29, pleaded guilty Friday (Nov. 30) in Washington County Circuit Court to accomplice to first-degree murder.

Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced her to 33 years in the state Department of Correction with credit for 1,198 days served in jail.

Her co-defendant, Mark Chumley, was convicted last month for his role in the murder of Victoria Davis. He received life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chumley and Treat, along with three others, including Davis’ Husband, beat Davis to death in her Fayetteville home.