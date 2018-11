Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville firefighters and police are responding to a report of a fire on Dickson Street.

The fire is reported at 410 W. Dickson Street at Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe. Firefighters, police and EMS are responding, according to Fayetteville police dispatch.

Dickson Street from Rollston to West Avenues is shut down, dispatch said.

