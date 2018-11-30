× Health Department Enhances Health Management Resources With ‘Be Well’ Initiative

(KFSM) — The leading causes of death in Arkansas include stroke, heart disease and cancer. The risks for these can be multiplied with tobacco use.

So the Arkansas Department of Health has enhanced their tobacco cessation services to provide help for those types of health issues as well.

The new program, called “Be Well Arkansas,” adds services connected to these health issues. Wellness counselors are now available to connect Arkansans to resources to help them not only quit tobacco use but also manage diabetes and high blood pressure.

The services can be accessed by a hotline at 1-833-283-WELL.

Be Well Arkansas offers in-person counseling, but counselors can also provide assistance over the phone. Be Well also provides resources and services online and through text that can be made available through an individual’s insurance plan.

The idea is to reach people statewide who need help.

“It’s a really nice program for Arkansans,” said Robin Thomas, health unit administrator for the department. “It will increase accessibility, because there are spots in the state where there are not resources available locally, so for the people who live in those areas, this will be great, because now they will have access where they didn’t before.”

The existing staff of wellness counselors had additional training, so they are now qualified to provide these new resources.

For more information on the Be Well Arkansas program, click here.