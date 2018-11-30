× High School Football Playoff Games Postponed As Severe Weather Looms

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Activities Association has postponed all playoff games scheduled for Friday (Nov. 30) due to the threat of severe weather.

All 2A, 3A and 4A semi-final games will be played Saturday (Dec. 1). The championship game between Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy was moved to Sunday (Dec. 2).

Booneville was set to play Prescott tonight while Shiloh Christian was set to face off against Arkadelphia. Kick off for both games is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are likely tonight, especially along and south of Interstate 40.

A system will push closer towards us and the atmosphere is ripe for severe weather. The threat ends after 2 a.m. tonight.