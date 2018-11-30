Inmate Convicted Of First-Degree Murder Escapes From Oklahoma Jail

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma inmate who was convicted of first-degree murder has escaped from the Payne County Jail.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 44-year-old Patrick M. Walker escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday night.

Investigators say Walker escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for the inmate, whom he closely resembled. Walker is believed to have that inmate’s personal identification and may be saying that he is ‘Charles Pendarvis.’