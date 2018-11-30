× One Killed In Three-Vehicle Collision In Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A three-vehicle accident in Scott County resulted in a fatality, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident happened on U.S. 71 near Waldron Lake in Scott County, according to Arkansas State Police. Three vehicles were involved, including a red GMC Suburban and a red sedan.

The person who died was in the sedan, according to State Police. They did not provide details on how the accident happened, and they did not release the person’s name pending next of kin notification.

State Police said another person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

