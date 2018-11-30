× Probation Reduced For Springdale Civic Center After Improper Conduct During Male Revue

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The owner of the Springdale Civic Center had his probation cut in half by the state alcohol control board for allowing simulated sexual acts during an all male dance revue the center hosted in June.

Edward Vega originally received a year’s probation and was fined $1,600 following reports of improper entertainment and physical contact between customers and entertainers during a Girls Night Out show.

Vega told the Alcoholic Beverage Control board on Nov. 14 that the show was booked by its producers. He said he wasn’t aware how lewd the show could get, adding that he was sorry he booked it.

Girls Night Out promises “120 sexy minutes” of male performers, who will “drive you wild” with their “chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm,” according to its website.

Vega’s six-month probation will begin Tuesday (Dec. 4). His fine was unchanged, according to a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees ABC.

ABC investigators reported that female customers at the June 23 show were allowed to touch the men’s bodies and genitals, along with several other “simulated acts of sexual intercourse and other sexual acts performed on the customers,” according to a violation report.

Agents also noted there was improper contact between the dancers and several women in the audience.

Undercover officers inside the venue on Old Missouri Road said they “lost count” of how many simulated sex acts they witnessed, according to the report.

Agents noted some women were uncomfortable with the show and left.

The center has been cited 11 times since 2015, including having its license revoked in 2016 when two people died in a drunk driving accident after leaving the center.

Other violations include failure to be a good neighbor, serving to several intoxicated customers and allowing a customer to leave with an open container.