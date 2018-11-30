What To Expect: Tonight’s Severe Weather Timing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe storms are still forecast to move across our area this evening. The strongest storms will likely be in SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma. This location has the greatest risk for tornadoes. Large hail will be possible with the stronger storms as well.

After the first wave of storms from 5-7pm in SW Arkansas, a second round of storms will arrive from Oklahoma.

This one will affect everyone from 8pm to Midnight. We think most of these storms will be gone sometime around midnight or shortly thereafter.

-Garrett