× Springdale Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman In 2017

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman in 2017.

Dustin Conrad Torres, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 in Benton County Circuit Court to kidnapping and aggravated assault — both felonies.

Judge Brad Karren sentenced Torres to 12 years for the kidnapping and six years for the assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Torres also received a eight-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

The woman told police Torres abducted her in July 2017 from her apartment and put her in a choke hold when she resisted getting into a car with him, according to court documents.

She said Torres cut her with a box cutter and strangled her when she tried to escape. She said he later raped her at a city park.

Torres claimed the sex was consensual.