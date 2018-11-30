Tornado Watch Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 12AM Saturday (midnight) for LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. A Tornado Watch has also been issued until 2AM Saturday for Benton, Washington, Carroll, Crawford, Sebastian, Madison, Logan, Scott, Johnson and Polk counties. Most of Arkansas is under the Tornado Watch.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. There is a lot of spin in the atmosphere. As an upper level jet-streak advances towards Arkansas, more thunderstorm development is likely.

-5NEWS Weather Team