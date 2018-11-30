× WATCH: Strong Storms Late Today

Strong to severe storms are likely tonight, especially along and south of I-40. A system will push closer towards us and the atmosphere is ripe for severe weather. The threat ends after 2AM tonight.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s. Along with higher dewpoints, this will help storms to be stronger.

Storms will move from south to north along a warm front. The main time-frame for seeing severe weather will be 6PM to 2AM.

A Level 3 out of 5 threat is for the River Valley, and a Level 2 out of 5 threat is for Northwest Arkansas. Threats include hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

-Sabrina