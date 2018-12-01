× AR: Pedestrian Dies After Being Dragged Under Car

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car and then dragged for about a half-mile.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the pedestrian died Friday (Nov. 30) night. Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford says the man was lodged underneath the car as he was dragged.

It was unclear Saturday (Dec. 1) if the driver of the vehicle was located or if the motorist will face criminal prosecution.

No other information was immediately available.

Little Rock police also reported a Friday shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Department spokesman officer Eric Barnes says a 911 call tied to the shooting mentioned a vehicle that had left the scene.