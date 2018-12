Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - 5News anchor Laura Simon sits down with Elizabeth Sullivan to talk about the Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive, which will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The event will be held December 14th at Park Plaza in Fort Smith from 7AM to 6PM.

For a full look at the NWA Children's Hospital wishlist, visit their website HERE: