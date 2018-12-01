Christmas Honors Prepares for 10th Annual Wreath Laying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - 5News anchor Laura Simon sits down with Phillip Merry to talk about the upcoming Christmas Honors program.

On Wednesday, December 5th, Christmas Honors would like to invite the public to participate in the assembly of wreaths to be put on headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. This event will begin at 8AM and goes until 2PM.

On Saturday, December 8th, from 8-11AM they invite families of those buried in the National Cemetery to come and lay wreaths on their loved ones graves. After 11, there will be a short ceremony and then the rest of the wreaths will be placed.

Christmas Honors asks that if you are bringing a large group, such as a school group, that you call ahead of time and let them know. You can reach them at (479) 650-5081 or (479) 926-0939.