Crews Working To Clean Area Hit By Tornado In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A confirmed tornado touched down at the Lake Tenkiller and Cookson area Friday (Nov. 30) night. Widespread damage has been reported in the Blackgum region.

Powerlines are down throughout the area, and power is out in Gore, Vian and Lake Tenkiller.

There are no confirmed injuries from the tornado at this time.

Dozens of streets, houses, boat storage areas, and a recycling center were damaged.

Most entrances along Hwy 100 are closed as crews work to remove trees and power lines.

The extent of the damage from the tornado is unknown as of Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Crews rescued a couple trapped inside a storm cellar that trees fell onto.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 5NEWS crews will work throughout the night to clear the area and check for injuries.