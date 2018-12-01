× Family Of Pine Bluff Pawn Shop Owner Increases Reward To $40,000 For Info On Homicide

PINE BLUFF (KTHV) — Nearly 3 weeks after a Pine Bluff pawn shop owner was gunned down and killed, no arrests are made, leaving family fighting for justice during the holidays.

Brandon McHan, owner of Wise Buck Guns and Pawn Shop, was killed during an attempted robbery in early November.

As days drag on, his family won’t stop fighting for justice as Pine Bluff police continue to search for two suspects.

McHan’s twin brother, Jeff, said the last few weeks have been brutal for his family and friends.

“You’re born with somebody, you watch their whole life, then you watch it get taken away for nothing,” Jeff said. “To bury him, it’s just not right, and having to look at what looks like my own self in a casket, it’s not right.”

Fortunately Brandon’s friend survived the shooting. He’s now out of the hospital recovering.

Jeff is learning more about the story behind the bullet holes that shattered the glass at the pawn shop.

Brandon’s friend was able to tell Jeff more about what happened, saying the two men fought together to help each other in the moments of uncertainty.

He was told his twin was alive and alert after the shooting. Both of the men were able to exchange the words “I love you” before parting ways.

“Brandon was the 18th homicide this year, there’s 17 others that died just like my brother,” Jeff said.

McHan visited his brother’s grave site for the first time since he was buried two weeks ago, taking the time to pray over him, hoping the two people responsible will come forward.

“They’re hiding,” he said. “They’ll eventually have to come out of their hole.”

Family said they added to the combined reward fund, which is now up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Brandon’s death.

“If you know anything, please just speak up,” Jeff said. “We will gladly give you the money. You’ll never understand the pain that we are going through, you wouldn’t understand having to pick out clothes for your brother’s funeral.”

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.