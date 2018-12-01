× Greenwood Wins Back-To-Back 6A Football Titles

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – It didn’t start out pretty for the Greenwood Bulldogs in the team’s 45-14 win over Benton in the 6A state championship game.

It only took ten plays, 80 yards, and three minutes and 52 seconds for Zak Wallace to run 24 yards into the endzone for the first touchdown of the competition. Penalties started plaguing Greenwood early and often.

After attempting to respond, Greenwood settled for a 45 yard Grant Ennis field goal to end the first quarter trailing 7-3.

It was in the second quarter where things started clicking for the Bulldogs and the Rick Jones team you’re used to started to come out. The first Greenwood touchdonw of the game came from a 71-yard long haul from Petyon Holt to Aaron Ohl. Grant Ennis hit the PAT as Greenwood took the first lead of the game 10-7.

With just six minutes until the break, Holt ran nine yards on a QB keeper to give Greenwood a 17-7 lead.

Benton fought to answer, but couldn’t convert on a crucial 4th and 9. Greenwood took advantage on the next drive. Lazaro Angel had a stunning one-handed catch to give Greenwood a 31-yard gain – setting up a Hunter Wilkinson 5-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs tried to score again before the break, but Holt was picked off in the endzone by Devin Griffin. Benton couldn’t score with 23 seconds left, and Greenwood entered the half with a 24-7 lead – scoring on every drive of the game.

Benton came out roaring in the second half, forcing Greenwood to a 3-and-out and taking over at it’s 29. From there, it only took 56 seconds for the Panthers to march 71 yards in five plays ending in a D’Anthony Harper 3-yard run – cutting the defecit to 24-14.

Greenwood would give some extra pad on a Peyton Holt 8-yard dart to Treyton Dawson on 3rd and goal to put the Bulldogs up 31-14. What they had going on offense they transferred to defense. On the next drive, Dawson James intercepted Benton’s Garrett Brown – which lead to another Holt touchdown and increased the lead to 24 points.

Holt tacked on his third rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to get the final score of the game and bump Greenwood to a final score of 45-14.

Peyton Holt finished the game going 23-34 for 284 yards and accounting for five touchdowns to win MVP of the game.

The win locks up back-to-back state titles for Greenwood and Rick Jones’ 8th championship during his 15 years as head coach.