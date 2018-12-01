× Isaiah Joe Drains 34 To Lead Hogs To 121-89 Win Over FIU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Move over, Daniel Gafford. You’ve got a true freshman coming through.

Northside alum Isaiah Joe had a statement night against Florida International dropping a career-high 34 points including ten 3-pointers. Joe’s performance was the second best by a freshman in Razorback history.

Daniel Gafford also contributed to the 121-89 win with a double-double consisting of 21 points and 10 rebounds. That marks his third double-double of the season.

The win marks the 5th straight for Arkansas after not playing for more than a week.

The Hogs will travel to Fort Collins next to take on Colorado State on December 5th. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM.