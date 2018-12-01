× NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes In Oklahoma (EF-1 and EF-2)

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Webber Falls. A second tornado, and EF-2, from the same storm was confirmed near Lake Tenkiller.

EF-1

Where: Webber Falls, OK

Winds Speeds: 95-105 MPH

Path Length: 7.1 miles

Path Width: 400 yards (0.22miles)

Start Time: 9:28PM CST

Start Location: 3.6 miles SSE Webber Falls

End Time: 9:37PM CST

End Location: 4.5 miles ENE of Gore

No fatalities or injuries

Summary: The tornado started in the Arkansas River Bottoms of far southeastern Muskogee County. Irrigation systems and barns were damaged. Trees were uprooted and snapped as it crossed Highway 64 east of Gore.

EF-2

Where: Lake Tenkiller, OK

Winds Speeds: 115 to 125 MPH

Path Length: 25 miles (at least)

Path Width: 1100 yards (0.625 miles)

Start Time: 9:43 PM CST

Start Location: Blackgum, Sequoyah County, OK

End Time: TBD

End Location: TBD

No fatalities or injuries

Summary: The tornado moved along the eastern shores of Lake Tenkiller. Numerous homes were damaged or destroyed, as well as boat docks, boats, outbuildings, and power poles. The hangars at the airport west of Cookson were destroyed. The tornado eventually crossed on Highway 51 east of Eldon. More details are to come.