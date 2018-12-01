Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Newscast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
54°
Low
49°
High
70°
Fayetteville
53°
Low
45°
High
65°
Bentonville
52°
Low
45°
High
65°
See complete forecast
Mrs. Sandifer – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
Posted 1:57 am, December 1, 2018, by
5NEWS Web Staff
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
One Killed In Three-Vehicle Collision In Scott County
Double Homicide Suspect Found Unresponsive In Sebastian County Detention Center Dies
Expect Severe Weather Friday Night
Wedding Photographer Arrested For Intoxication Allegedly Had Sex With Guest, Peed In Public
Latest News
Mrs. Sandifer – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
Crews Working To Clean Area Hit By Tornado In Sequoyah County
Tornado Warning For Logan and Johnson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Denson – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Hale – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. McCollom 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Ms. Saxton – 4th Grade Westwood Elementary, Greenwood
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Bentley -1st Grade Mansfield Elementary – Mansfield
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Krystal Gore – 2nd Grade Lowell Elementary, Lowell
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Bordelon – 1st Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Adrienne Gunter – 1st Grade Willowbrook Elementary, Bentonville
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Cindy Castillo – 3rd Grade Russell D. Jones Elementary, Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Norton- 5th Grade Walker Elementary, Springdale
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Alexandra Duran – 3rd Grade Russell D Jones Elementary, Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Spicer – 3rd Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mrs. Caitlin Johnston -1st Grade Lowell Elementary, Lowell
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.