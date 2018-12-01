× Ozarks Electric Works To Restore Power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Ozarks Electric reports that as of 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 1) they had restored power to about 16,500 members.

The agency reported outages throughout the Arkansas and Oklahoma early Saturday after storms ripped through around 10 p.m. Friday (Nov. 30).

Areas hardest hit were Baldwin and Hindsville in Arkansas and Tenkiller and Cookson areas in Oklahoma.

In all about 30 percent of their subscribers were without power as of 5 a.m.

“By 1 a.m. we recognized the severity of the damage and could see the impact and decided to put our major outage protocol plan in place during the night, “ said Mitchell Johnson, President/CEO of Ozarks Electric. “Our crews are working very hard and are being very effective in getting repairs completed and getting the power back on.”