Search Suspended For A Man & Woman Whose Car Washed Away In Flash Flood

Suspended For A Man & Woman Whose Car Washed Away In Flash Flood

HARRISON, Ark. (KFSM) — A search will continue Sunday (Dec. 2) for two people whose car washed away during a flash flood Friday (Nov. 30) night at Lake Harrison, according to officials.

The car was swept away near Highland Street, south of Capps Road late Friday as rain hit the area, said Harrison County Fire Chief Marvin Holt. It was later recovered wedged under a bridge near West Ridge Avenue.

A search was done at a tunnel that runs from West Stephenson into the lake, but the people were not found.

The entire lake, including the banks, was searched Saturday. Yell and Pope County emergency crews brought in underwater search equipment. A robot and dogs are also on scene to help, said Holt.

The Sunday plan includes the process of draining the small lake — it’s approximately two acres in size on Crooked Creek past the weir on the lake. Holt said he expects the process to take about two to three days. “It’s drained every few years, but it’ll take a bit longer now because water is running in.

The names of the man and woman have not been released, but Holt confirmed that they are locals.