SKY5 Storm Damage Aerials

Severe storms moved across Arkansas and Oklahoma on Friday night into early Saturday morning causing widespread storm damage.

On Saturday, SKY5 flew over the hardest hit areas; here’s a look at the damage from the sky.

A long-tracked tornado moved across NE Oklahoma starting near Gore, Oklahoma, hitting Lake Tenkiller, and lifting west of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

A strong line of damaging winds moved across the River Valley with intense damage in Van Buren. The National Weather Service has yet to evaluate the damage in Van Buren.

