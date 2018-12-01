SKY5 Storm Damage Aerials

Posted 6:33 pm, December 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:59PM, December 1, 2018

Severe storms moved across Arkansas and Oklahoma on Friday night into early Saturday morning causing widespread storm damage.

On Saturday, SKY5 flew over the hardest hit areas; here’s a look at the damage from the sky.

A long-tracked tornado moved across NE Oklahoma starting near Gore, Oklahoma, hitting Lake Tenkiller, and lifting west of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

A strong line of damaging winds moved across the River Valley with intense damage in Van Buren. The National Weather Service has yet to evaluate the damage in Van Buren.

 