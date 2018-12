VIAN, Ark. (KFSM) — After more than two decades of service Sue’s Recycling Center in Vian is gone.

The facility was wiped out during a storm Friday (Nov. 30) night.

What started out as a husband-wife  trash collection business has grown into a facility that serves customers in 16 counties across eastern Oklahoma, operates two transfer station locations, and provides customers with a wide variety of service options, according to their website.

The family shared these photos: