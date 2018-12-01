× U.S. Navy Admiral Scott Stearney Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, who oversaw U.S. Navy forces in the Middle East, was found dead Saturday in his residence in Bahrain, officials said. Defense officials told CBS News they are calling it an “apparent suicide.”

Stearney was the commander of the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, the deputy commander of Fifth Fleet, has assumed command, the Navy said in a statement.

“Scott Stearney was a decorated Naval warrior. He was a devoted husband and father, and he was a good friend to all,” the statement said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are investigating Stearney’s death, the Navy said, but foul play is not suspected.