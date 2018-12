× WATCH: Calm Weather For Saturday

The severe weather threat is over, and we’ll stay calm today. The monster system still sits to our north, but the rain chance is over. Winds will be gusty today, and temperatures begin to drop tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will remain in the 50s and low 60s for today. Temperatures will not fluctuate much.

With the system moving closer, clouds will increase and a few sprinkles are possible. Winds will also be gusty at times.

-Sabrina