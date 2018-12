× Water Conservation Warning in Parts of Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) – A power outage at the water plant near Lake Tenkiller in Sequoyah County has caused some pumps to shut down.

The Sequoyah County Water Association is issuing a warning to conserve water if you live in the Vian, North Gore, and Sallisaw/Central areas.

This warning is temporary, but they do not currently know what the damage looks like due to downed power lines and uprooted trees in the path to the plant.