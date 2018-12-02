× 3 Tornadoes Confirmed In Arkansas Storms

ARKANSAS (AP) — Meteorologists in Arkansas have confirmed that at least three tornadoes developed from severe thunderstorms on Friday (Nov. 30) night.

The National Weather Service said Sunday (Dec. 2) that a strong tornado touched down in Van Buren, Arkansas, about 130 miles northwest of Little Rock. The tornado was rated an EF2, which indicates wind speeds as high as 135 mph.

About 10 minutes later, a second weaker tornado was confirmed less than 10 miles away near the town of Rudy, Arkansas. Damage surveys for the two tornadoes are ongoing but officials said dozens of homes were damaged.

Saturday (Dec. 1) morning a third tornado with estimated peak winds of 107 mph traveled about 8.5 miles through Spring Hill in southwest Arkansas, about 110 miles from Little Rock. Its path was intermittent and mostly caused damage to trees and to some structures.

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the tornadoes.