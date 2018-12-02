× Alternative Gift Market For The Holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing and a group in northwest Arkansas is using the holidays to highlight humanitarian causes.

The Alternative Gift Market was held Sunday (Dec. 2) in Fayetteville.

The market is a place for shoppers to donate to a cause — it’s a purchase-free gift that supports various causes in honor of a loved one.

Organizers said it is all about helping people celebrate the season – while escaping from object-based gift giving.

“It’s a variety of gifts that range from $1. We have our Sunday school classes coming down soon to make purchases for the children if they want to do a smaller gift, to up to $100, and each organization has set up a booth where they have mission-driven gifts that can be made that range from $10 to like I said at least $100 or more,” said Alternative Gift Market Committee Chair Mary Elizabeth Eldridge.

If you missed Sunday’s Gift Market – you can find out how to keep up to date when future events are happening by visiting this page.