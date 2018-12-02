George H.W. Bush Train Unveiled After Being Stored In North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The train that will take President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place is custom-painted and decorated with colors and elements of the Air Force One used during his presidency.

It was officially unveiled back in October of 2005 right here in Central Arkansas at Union Pacific’s North Little Rock Jenks locomotive shop yard, where it has also been stored for several years.

According to Union Pacific, the SD70ACe locomotive measures 15 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 420,000 pounds with a full tank of diesel fuel. Its 4300 horsepower engine operates at 950 rpm maximum speed.

George H. W. Bush locomotive blasted through Downtown Bearden, Arkansas, Saturday night, Dec. 1, in route to Spring,Texas to prepare to pull the funeral train.

The body of President George H.W. Bush will be traveling by train from Houston to his final resting place in College Station on Thursday, Dec. 6.