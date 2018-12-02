Lake Tenkiller Tornado Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) -- Friday (Nov. 30) night's storms spawned tornadoes along Lake Tenkiller and parts of Sequoyah County.

The storm destroyed homes, boats, and docks

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the first tornado was an EF-1 with winds reportedly between 95 to 100 miles per hour.

The second was an EF-2 with maximum speeds of 115 to 125 miles per hour, causing destruction through the Cookson area at the Snake Creek Marina.

People living in the path of the tornadoes said they're just grateful no one was seriously injured.

"We had to stop down here, and when we stopped we see this end was gone. Then as we walked in we saw the tree in our bed. It was just awful, but no one was hurt so stuff is stuff," said Dorothy Brantly.

An NWS survey team plans to return to the areas around Lake Tenkiller in the coming days to determine if any more tornadoes touched down.