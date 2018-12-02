× ‘Mission Complete’: Sully The Service Dog To Accompany Bush One Last Time

DALLAS (CBS) — Sully H.W. Bush, a yellow Labrador service dog who worked with the late former President George H.W. Bush, will be traveling with Bush’s casket on his flight to Washington, DC, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted an image of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday (Dec. 2) along with the caption, “Mission complete.”

A highly trained service dog, Sully will now go back into service to help other veterans and is likely to be going to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.