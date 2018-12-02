Severe Storms Damage Areas In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Ark. (KFSM) -- The severe storms left behind a lot of damage in parts of northwest Arkansas Friday (Nov. 30) night.

In Gentry, powerful winds toppled trees, and leveled barns and sheds.

Lindsay Watt said as soon as her family heard the threatening storm brewing they immediately took cover.

"Basically the noise from the storm is what made us go get in the safe room that we have. We don`t have a basement, so we went and got in the closet and took shelter. It sounded like the roof was going to be ripped off," said Watt.

Most of the damage in northwest Arkansas was centered in western parts of Benton and Washington Counties.