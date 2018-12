× Walkthrough Of A Home Completely Destroyed By EF-2 Tornado

Andrew Dillard, a lieutenant in the US Army, gave us a walk-through of his family’s home. He, his wife, his 1-year-old daughter, and his 3-year-old son survived, but with several cuts and bruises. Here is a look at how the EF-2 tornado destroyed their home. They are just happy to be alive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Matt