WATCH: Chilly Days Ahead

Posted 8:31 am, December 2, 2018, by

Colder weather is here and will stay with us for a few days. Northwest winds will send colder air our way. Winds shift from the south mid-week, before another weather maker reaches us by the weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, climbing into the upper 40s and 50s.

It'll be breezy today with a few passing clouds. Most folks will have plenty of sunshine. We're also rain-free for a few days.

Cold weather will stay with us for a few days. Morning lows temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

-Sabrina