2 Arrested After Standoff At Van Buren Hotel

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police arrested two people after a two-hour standoff Monday (Dec. 3) morning at the Quality Inn.

Wesley Bowden, 38, of North Little Rock and Bethany Helton, 29, of Little Rock, were arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Van Buren police officer was patrolling the hotel parking lot around 4 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle double parked, according to a news release.

The officer ran the license plate and found it returned to Bowden, who had a felony warrant for aggravated assault. The officer tried to speak to Bowden, but he barricaded himself inside his hotel room.

Bowden told officers he had a gun and threatened to shoot them if they came inside. Bowden eventually surrendered and came out of the room without incident, according to the release.

Helton and Bowden were being held at the Crawford County Jail.