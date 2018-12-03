× 34-Point Outburst Gets Isaiah Joe SEC Player Of Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Any time you are in the conversation of a freshman record, you’re going to get noticed and that’s exactly what Isaiah Joe did last week.

The freshman from Northside poured in 34 points in Arkansas’s rout of Florida International and that helped him pick up the SEC player of the week honor.

Joe’s effort, which included 10 3-pointers, is the second most points scored by a Razorback freshman in program history. Joe also became the fifth Arkansas player to hit 10 triples in a single game.

Arkansas scored a season high 121 points against the Panthers on Saturday and that ranks tied for 14th most in school history.

The Razorbacks (5-1) travel to Colorado State (4-4) on Wednesday.