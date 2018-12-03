Arrest Made In Connection To The Death Of A 2-Year-Old Arkansas Boy

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — The Yell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday (Dec. 3) an arrest has been in made in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy from Plainview, Arkansas.

Chase Duane Mullins, 20, of Plainview was arrested for the death of Remington Rainey, 2, also of Plainview.

Mullins, the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, called Yell County dispatchers on Thursday, November 29, 2018, to report that he had discovered Remington in his bedroom unresponsive, according to Chief Deputy John Foster. Foster says Mullins claimed he was the only adult at home when he found Remington, and that the boy’s mother was at work at the time.

Foster says the child was transported to Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators conducted several interviews and obtained a search warrant for the residence to search for evidence that night, Foster said. The boy’s body was submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner, and results from the autopsy showed that Remington died from blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing, and Mullins is expected to face charges including Murder in the First Degree. Mullin’s bond was set at $1,000,000, and he is currently being held at the Yell County Detention Facility in Danville. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 3, 2019.