× Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Wins 9th Annual Burlsworth Trophy

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–For the first time since 2014, a non-quarterback won the Burslworth Trophy. Hunter Renfrow , a wide receiver from Clemson was named the ninth recipient of the award, given in to the best college football player that started his career as a walk-on.

Renfrow was selected over Patrick Laird, a running back from Cal and Marcus Epps, a free safety from Wyoming.

Renfrow will be remembered for his last second, national championship winning touchdown catch over Alabama in January 2017. The senior has caught two TD passes in the 2016 & 2017 national title games. This season, Renfrow has 43 catches for 472 yards and a TD. After starting as a walk-on and redshirtting in 2014, the senior has compiled 180 catches, over 2,000 yards and 15 TD. Clemson is 13-0 and faces unbeaten Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laird compiled an excellent senior season with 238 carries for 932 yards and 5 TD. Laird also caught 50 passes for 291 yards and 4 more TD, leading California to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Cheez It Bowl in Phoenix in late December.

Epps led Wyoming to a 6-6 year. As a senior, Epps recorded 63 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 8 pass break ups. In his career, Epps played in 50 games and recorded 325 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 9 intereptions, 5 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renfrow was a freshman on Clemson's scout team when current Arkansas coach Chad Morris was offensive coordinator with the Tigers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burlsworth Trophy Winners