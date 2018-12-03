× Crawford County Won’t Receive State, Federal Assistance For Storm Damage

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Those who had homes and property damaged in Crawford County in Friday’s storms won’t be receiving state or federal assistance for repairs.

The damage in Crawford County does not meet the threshold to qualify for financial assistance, according to Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager.

The threshold for federal and state assistance is between $200,000 and $250,000 for uninsured property, including government buildings.

That means that those with damage will have to rely on their insurance. Thomas said most of those who have reported damage so far have been insured.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes hit Crawford County during Friday’s severe storms. An EF2 tornado with winds up to 135mph touched down in Van Buren, and an EF1 tornado touched down about 10 minutes later in Rudy.

A third tornado was confirmed in the state in Spring Hill in southwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service is expected to continue its assessments of damage in the state today.