Dock At Hickory Creek Marina Damaged By Weekend’s Storms

ROGERS (KFSM) — A dock flipped in the storms Friday night, damaging several boats at Hickory Creek Marina in Rogers.

An uncovered boat dock was lifted and flipped by the winds during severe storms on Friday (Nov. 30). The dock flipped onto the boats moored there, pinning them underneath. At least 10 boats were damaged, according to eyewitnesses.

It is unknown at this time if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a short-lived tornado.

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes from Friday's storms — two in Oklahoma, at Lake Tenkiller and Webbers Falls, and two in Arkansas, at Van Buren and Rudy. A third Arkansas tornado was confirmed near the Spring Hill community, about 110 miles from Little Rock.

Personnel from the National Weather Service have spent the weekend assessing damage throughout the region, and they are expected to continue with those assessments today.