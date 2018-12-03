× Fayetteville Police Searching For Woman Caught On Camera Using Stolen Credit Card Number

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for a woman they say used a stolen credit card number at a local home improvement store.

Police said the woman entered the Lowe’s on Zion Road on Nov. 13 and bought several Ring 2 doorbells using a stolen credit card number.

The woman was seen getting out of a red 2016 or later model Mitsubishi Outlander, which was driven by someone else.

Similar crimes have been committed between Little Rock and Fayetteville, police said.

The woman is described as a black female wearing silver or light-colored framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black cloche-style hat and a faded denim jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective White with the Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3520, or contact the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.