Four Juveniles Escape From Treatment Center In Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — Four male escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center on Monday (Dec. 3) around 6:30 p.m., according to Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the males are Caucasian, one is biracial, and one is Marshallese, Pevehouse told 5NEWS. The boys range from ages 15 through 17 and are reportedly wearing blue shirts, tan pants, and one is wearing an orange or tan jacket.

They are not considered dangerous at this time, but anyone who encounters them is urged to use caution, Pevehouse said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

The Mansfield Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are working the area, Pevehouse says.