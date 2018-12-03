Hershey Bears Break Teddy Bear Toss World Record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPMT) — The Hershey Bears are the new world record holder in one of the best promotions in all of sports.

The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 34,798 teddy bears and stuffed animals in Sunday’s annual CommunityAid Teddy Bear Toss, according to our Pennsylvania affiliate WPMT FOX43. This surpasses the team’s record of 25,017 collected in 2017, and the world record of 28,815, previously set by the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen in 2015.

The world-famous event sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following the team’s first goal of the game. The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to charity ahead of the holiday season.