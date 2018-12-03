× Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies Coming To Walmart AMP In July 2019

ROGERS (KFSM) — Hootie & the Blowfish are touring the country, and they plan to stop at the Walmart AMP next July, along with their special guests, the pop group Barenaked Ladies.

The pop band, known for hits such as “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her In,” will perform as part of its “Group Therapy Tour” at the AMP in Rogers on Sunday, July 14, 2019 as part of the Cox Concert Series, the AMP announced on Monday (Dec. 3). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday (Dec. 7). The Barenaked Ladies are known for hits such as “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and the theme to the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

Members of the band’s fan club can take part in the exclusive pre-sale starting today at 10 a.m. Fans of Barenaked Ladies who have purchased VIP packages in the past will receive an exclusive code to purchase tickets Wednesday (Dec. 5) starting at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will range from $29.50 to $129.50 plus fees and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. In-person purchases can be made at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 7 or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.