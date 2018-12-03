Illinois Mayor’s Home A Total Loss After Being Firebombed, Police Say

ALORTON, Ill. (KTVI) — The home of embattled Alorton Mayor Joann Reed is a complete loss after being firebombed overnight.

Police are looking for a man seen throwing a molotov cocktail into the home, according to our St. Louis affiliate KTVI Fox2Now.

Mayor Reed was asleep inside at the time of the fire but was able to make it safely.

FOX 2 is told this is at least the third time her house has been firebombed.

Reed has been in trouble with the law recently. In September, she was charged with impersonating a police officer.

She also faces charges in a felony voting fraud case.